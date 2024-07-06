LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 226,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 525,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

LQR House Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.16) by $18.64. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 211.26% and a negative net margin of 1,229.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that LQR House Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

