LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $105.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.