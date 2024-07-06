Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.89

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.89 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.45). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48), with a volume of 289,079 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
