Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Trading Up 9.5 %

M stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,021,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $19,372,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

