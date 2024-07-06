Macy’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 32,860 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 23,384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Stock Up 9.5 %

M stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

