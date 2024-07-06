Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.