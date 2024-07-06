Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

