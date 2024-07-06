MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.79. 78,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,430 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $229,084.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,729,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,220,195.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 149,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,467 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 909,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Articles

