MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.79. 78,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 149,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,430 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $229,084.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,729,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,220,195.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 149,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,467 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 909,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

