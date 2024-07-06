Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Trading Up 1.9%

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 125,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,068,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

