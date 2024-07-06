ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE MAN opened at $68.67 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

