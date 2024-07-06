Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,649 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 606.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

