Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

