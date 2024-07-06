Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 322.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.08).

MKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,263,411.74). 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,407.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.85. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($3.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

