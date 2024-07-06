Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 322.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKSGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.08).

MKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,263,411.74). 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:MKS opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,407.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.85. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($3.97).

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.