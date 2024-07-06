Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MAR opened at $240.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.
Marriott International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
