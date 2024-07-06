MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $116.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of MTZ opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

