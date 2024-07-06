Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.01

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.01 and traded as low as $87.32. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 2,295,553 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

