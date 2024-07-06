Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,542,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Matthews International worth $129,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MATW opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $471.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.38 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

