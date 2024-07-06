Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance
MIG5 opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.38) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.60. The firm has a market cap of £64.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a twelve month low of GBX 29.40 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.42).
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maven Income and Growth VCT 5
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.