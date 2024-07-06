Maximus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

