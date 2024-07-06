Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

