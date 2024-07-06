McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,725,000 after purchasing an additional 316,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,253 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,042,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

