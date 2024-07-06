Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$11.65. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.56, with a volume of 5,312 shares traded.
Melcor Developments Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The company has a market cap of C$353.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.75 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2519084 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
