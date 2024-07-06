Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$2.83. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 3,650 shares.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.65, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$37.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.36.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.
