MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 322,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

MeridianLink Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

About MeridianLink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MeridianLink by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 680,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

