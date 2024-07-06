MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 322,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
MeridianLink Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
