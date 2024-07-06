Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.20.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $87.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

