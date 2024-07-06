Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Merus by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

