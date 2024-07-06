MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MET stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 2,038,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

