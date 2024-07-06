Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,346.08 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,412.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,298.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

