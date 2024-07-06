Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.31

Shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.31 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.20). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.21), with a volume of 401,115 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of £92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.37.

In related news, insider Robert Fenwick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,297.24). Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.