Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

