Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.89. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

