Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

