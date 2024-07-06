Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $392.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $429.21 and last traded at $429.21, with a volume of 163505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.99.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $720,502,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

