Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,334.07

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,334.07 ($29.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,614.85 ($33.07). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($33.01), with a volume of 89,694 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.62) to GBX 3,000 ($37.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 1.9 %

About Morgan Sindall Group

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.76, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,501.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,337.71.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

