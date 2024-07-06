Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

MSDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.