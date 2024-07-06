Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.92.

MSDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $47,035,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.