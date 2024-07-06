Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.11

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.11 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.75). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 72,975 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
