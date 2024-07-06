Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.11

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.11 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.75). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.75), with a volume of 72,975 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOTR

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

About Motorpoint Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. The stock has a market cap of £120.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,971.43 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.