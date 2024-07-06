Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 603,686 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

