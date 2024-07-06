M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $161.51 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.