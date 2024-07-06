Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.99

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.99 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.20). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 4,112 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.99.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

