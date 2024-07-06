MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
MySQUAR Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
MySQUAR Company Profile
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
