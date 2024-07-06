Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 117,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.