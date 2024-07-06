NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 42,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 60,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

NanoXplore Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.31.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.65 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

