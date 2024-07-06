NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231,090.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.
