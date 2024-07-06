Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
