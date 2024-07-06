National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Sells £1,759,862.48 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,225,983.41).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($186.64).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($13.77) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($192.84).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 928 ($11.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 968.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,018.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 39.12 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. This represents a yield of 3.47%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,833.33%.

Several analysts have commented on NG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

