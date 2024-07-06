Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.39. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,621 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

