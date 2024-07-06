Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.39. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,621 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.4 %
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
