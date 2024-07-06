New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Trading Down 2.6%

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $950.00 and last traded at $950.00. 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $975.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $973.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,024.35.

New Tripoli Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $21.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

