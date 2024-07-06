Newegg Commerce Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 564 call options.
Newegg Commerce Stock Up 13.2 %
NASDAQ NEGG opened at $1.06 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
