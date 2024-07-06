Newegg Commerce Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 564 call options.

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ NEGG opened at $1.06 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.