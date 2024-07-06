NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NewMarket Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $509.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $406.45 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NewMarket

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NewMarket by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NewMarket by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 102.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

